General News

BROOKLYN – Educators in the Greek Department of the Hellenic Classical Charter School (HCCS) in the Park Slope section of Brooklyn have many different ways to inspire their students with love for Greece, its history, mythology, and culture. One means is the projects that students undertake on the occasion of holidays, historical anniversaries -or any topic of educational interest.

The students’ creations decorate large bulletin boards inside the classrooms and along the hallways throughout the school. In this way, the walls are filled with Greece, and students learn new stories about this remarkable country with its immense cultural treasure. For example, there are stories that speak of the grape harvest, the winepress – the entire fascinating process that leads to the wine. The most recent were ‘narrations’ of the kindergarten students guided by their teacher, Dionysia Alexandropoulos.