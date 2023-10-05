Greek-American Artist Peter Gerakaris Shares His Latest News with TNH

Culture

Artwork by Peter Gerakaris (United States, b. 1981), Caravan (Owl), 2012, oil on canvas, purchased with funds generously donated by Adrienne and John Mars, National Museum of Wildlife Art. © Peter Gerakaris. M2016.042. Photo: Courtesy of the National Museum of Wildlife Art

NEW YORK – Greek-American artist Peter D. Gerakaris shared his latest news with The National Herald, including upcoming exhibitions of his work.

He told TNH: “Thanks to all the wonderful press the Owl Mosaic received – from articles such as yours – the Berkshire Botanical Garden (BBG) decided to acquire the Owl Mosaic for their permanent collection… Definitely an honor!”

“This has also fortunately led to my preparing for a solo exhibit at the BBG’s indoor galleries next summer 2024,” Gerakaris said.

His work will also be on view in a New York City-area exhibit, Un/Natural Selections: Wildlife in Contemporary Art, at the Hudson River Museum, “where I’m very fortunate to have a 7-foot x 7-foot Owl painting on display very soon (the work was actually created prior to my Neo-Byzantine ‘Icon Series’, yet turned out to be a precursor in many respects),” he told TNH. “This traveling group exhibit includes a diverse range of stimulating works that invite us to ponder culture’s relationship with Nature via wildlife in contemporary art.”

“All works on tour are part of the National Museum of Wildlife Art’s Permanent Collection, so the Owl has enjoyed migrating from coast to coast as it gets set to roost here for its latest stretch on the East Coast,” Gerakaris said.

Information about the painting is available on the National Museum of Wildlife Art’s website: https://shorturl.at/bNVZ5.

Gerakaris said of the painting: “I’ve very much come to think of this owl as an Athena-esque presence. Not to mention, the smaller falcon silhouettes, which flank the main owl, are an inside reference to my family’s Cretan ancestry and name — Gerakaris / Γερακάρης aka ‘The Falconer.’”

He added that the curator at the Hudson River Museum, Laura Vookles, is part Greek-American.

In the essay on his painting from the original exhibit catalogue from the National Museum of Wildlife Art, Gerakaris’ Greek heritage is also mentioned along with the owl as a symbol of wisdom. The goddess of wisdom, Athena, was often depicted with an owl. An excerpt is available online: https://shorturl.at/hvHU0.

The Un/Natural Selections: Wildlife in Contemporary Art exhibit opens to the public on October 13 at the Hudson River Museum, 511 Warburton Avenue in Yonkers, NY.

More information is available online: https://shorturl.at/bjkpP and on the artist’s website: https://www.petergerakaris.com/news.

