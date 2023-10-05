Greek-American Artist Peter Gerakaris Shares His Latest News with TNH

NEW YORK – Greek-American artist Peter D. Gerakaris shared his latest news with The National Herald, including upcoming exhibitions of his work.
He told TNH: “Thanks to all the wonderful press the Owl Mosaic received – from articles such as yours – the Berkshire Botanical Garden (BBG) decided to acquire the Owl Mosaic for their permanent collection… Definitely an honor!”
“This has also fortunately led to my preparing for a solo exhibit at the BBG’s indoor galleries next summer 2024,” Gerakaris said.
His work will also be on view in a New York City-area exhibit, Un/Natural Selections: Wildlife in Contemporary Art, at the Hudson River Museum, “where I’m very fortunate to have a 7-foot x 7-foot Owl painting on display very soon (the work was actually created prior to my Neo-Byzantine ‘Icon Series’, yet turned out to be a precursor in many respects),” he told TNH. “This traveling group exhibit includes a diverse range of stimulating works that invite us to ponder culture’s relationship with Nature via wildlife in contemporary art.”
“All works on tour are part of the National Museum of Wildlife Art’s Permanent Collection, so the Owl has enjoyed migrating from coast to coast as it gets set to roost here for its latest stretch on the East Coast,” Gerakaris said.
Gerakaris said of the painting: “I’ve very much come to think of this owl as an Athena-esque presence. Not to mention, the smaller falcon silhouettes, which flank the main owl, are an inside reference to my family’s Cretan ancestry and name — Gerakaris / Γερακάρης aka ‘The Falconer.’”
He added that the curator at the Hudson River Museum, Laura Vookles, is part Greek-American.
In the essay on his painting from the original exhibit catalogue from the National Museum of Wildlife Art, Gerakaris’ Greek heritage is also mentioned along with the owl as a symbol of wisdom. The goddess of wisdom, Athena, was often depicted with an owl. An excerpt is available online: https://shorturl.at/hvHU0.
The Un/Natural Selections: Wildlife in Contemporary Art exhibit opens to the public on October 13 at the Hudson River Museum, 511 Warburton Avenue in Yonkers, NY.
ATHENS - It can take a couple of years for Greeks of the Diaspora to get dual citizenship in Greece, having to renew residency permits in the meantime for long stays, but nothing’s preventing them from gobbling up holiday homes.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In