THI/TNH Takeover – Dimitrios Kyranos

Nextgen

Welcome to THI/TNH Takeover! In collaboration with The Hellenic Initiative (THI), The National Herald and THI have begun a partnership to introduce the NEXTGEN of Greek/Cypriot ‘movers and shakers’ to the rest of our Diaspora community around the world. Established to inform its readers about all things related to our homeland and its respective communities throughout the world, TNH is now providing THI’s New Leaders (40-years-old and younger), with a new platform to showcase their ideas and to engage their communities in a deeper, more meaningful way while simultaneously building a bridge to Greece and Cyprus. Our next featured New Leader is Dimitrios Kyranos. Get to know him below!

Last Name, First Name

Kyranos, Dimitrios

Alma mater?

Boston University

What city do you live in?

New York

Where in Greece/Cyprus are you from?

Naoussa

Occupation?

Real Estate Private Equity

What motivated you to get involved with THI?

I was moved by The Hellenic Initiative goals of fostering unity, investment, support, and the promotion of Hellenism worldwide. The organization’s distinguished track record in championing philanthropy, nurturing entrepreneurship, and engaging in charitable endeavors inspired me. I could not be more grateful for the invitation to become a part of the New Leaders Executive Committee.

What do you hope to achieve through THI?

I hope to be able to give back to Greece and support Hellenism worldwide through my involvement with THI.

Favorite activity to take part in where you live?

Tennis, Skiing, Golf, and exploring museums

Favorite place to take your non-Greek friends when they visit you in Greece?

Athens Riviera

Go-to Greek dish when you’re missing the homeland?

Gemista

Favorite Greek product you can find outside of Greece?

Greek Coffee

Top three people of Greek/Cypriot descent you admire?

Peter G. Peterson

Aristotle Onassis

Jamie Dimon

What is the biggest crisis Greece faces today?

I firmly believe that the high unemployment rate among Greek youth poses a significant threat to the nation’s present and future. The lack of opportunities for young people to develop their professional abilities after completing their education may result in a persistent brain drain and a shrinking population in the years ahead. It is my hope that Greece will concentrate on enticing multinational corporations to establish offices within the country, which could diversify industries and help retain local talent.

Favorite quote from a Greek philosopher?

“The only true wisdom is in knowing you know nothing.” Socrates

One Greek/Cypriot tradition you’ll never stop keeping?

Greek Easter

How has your Hellenic background helped shape who you are today?

Witnessing my family’s perseverance and determination has instilled in me a strong entrepreneurial drive and spirit. Moreover, it has taught me the importance of cherishing close family ties, striving for and prioritizing an excellent education, and fostering connections within the Greek community.

Life Motto?