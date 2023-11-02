x

4 New Awards for Wyndham Grand Mirabello and Zeus International Hotels & Resorts

November 2, 2023
Press Release
489A6348_c
(PHOTO: Zeus International)

Wyndham Grand Mirabello distinguished itself this year by securing three awards, while Zeus International Hotels & Resorts was awarded on the top category for its rapid progress, during a spectacular gala ceremony of the global Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards held at Wyndham Grand Mirabello on October 28th.

More specifically, Wyndham Grand Mirabello received the highest excellence awards under the categories “Best Luxury Beach Resort”, “Best Luxury Marina Resort” and “Best Luxury Wedding Resort”. Located in the blue crystalline waters of Mirabello Bay along with the fine quality services and the modern facilities of unique beauty, has created bespoke opulent experiences for its guests.
The certified by the “Blue Flag” private beaches along with the private marina, designed as an ideal harbour for private dockside arrivals and overnight mooring, are some of the innumerable advantages of the resort.

(PHOTO: Zeus International)

Zeus International Hotels & Resorts group’s win of the “Luxury Business Growth Award of the year” proved that the company by being committed to its vision, stands out and progresses. Zeus International has now successfully expanded its establishment in the Luxury Hospitality and Tourism sector internationally.

Mr. George Sfakianakis, General Manager of Wyndham Grand Mirabello stated:

“We feel honoured to receive the winning awards for Wyndham Grand Mirabello and Zeus International Hotels & Resorts Group from a distinctive global organization as Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality & Lifestyle Awards for our vision and progress in the Luxury Hospitality and Tourism sector. These awards are proof that the company’s progress continues to improve and expand successfully and that’s what makes us as a Zeus International Team proud”.

The list of attendees comprised prominent and distinguished individuals of the International Hospitality & Tourism sector, affording us to represent Greece globally.

(PHOTO: Zeus International)
(PHOTO: Zeus International)
(PHOTO: Zeus International)

