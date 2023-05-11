x

May 11, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 63ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

Society

4 Arrested in North Macedonia after Cocaine Bust in Greece

May 11, 2023
By Associated Press
(File photo by Greek Police via Eurokinissi)
Cocaine. (File photo by Greek Police via Eurokinissi)

SKOPJE, North Macedonia — Four people have been arrested in North Macedonia, police said Wednesday, following cooperation with Greek authorities over a cocaine shipment seized in neighboring Greece a day earlier.

A total of 14 people have now been detained in both countries as a result of Tuesday’s operation in Greece’s northern port city of Thessaloniki, where Greek officers confiscated 105 kilograms (230 pounds) of cocaine.

The drugs from South America had been brought to Thessaloniki on a cargo ship, and were hidden in hollow external sections of shipping containers that held a consignment of bananas from Ecuador.

North Macedonia’s police said in a statement that they arrested two men and a woman Tuesday, and a third man Wednesday as he was allegedly trying to cross the border from Greece. All four were nationals of North Macedonia, and are suspected of belonging to an international organized crime ring, the statement said.

It added that the drug shipment was ordered and paid for by a fruit importing company in Skopje, North Macedonia’s capital.

Greek police said the Thessaloniki operation followed coordination with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The suspects arrested in Greece were identified as seven Greeks and three Albanians.

 

RELATED

Politics
Mitsotakis: ‘My Goal Was to Talk about ND Programme and How We Will Continue on Progress Path’

ATHENS - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis posted a video with his commitments from yesterday's debate on Twitter.

Politics
Party Leaders Stress the Obligation to Defend Greece’s Borders, in Debate on ERT
Politics
Party leaders weigh in on the economy in debate held at ERT

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.