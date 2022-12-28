x

December 28, 2022

4.9 Richter Quake Rattles Evia Island in Greece; Felt in Athens

December 28, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Earthquake machine (Photo by Eurokinissi, FILE)

ATHENS – On behalf of the Hellenic Unified Seismological Network, the Athens National Observatory’s Geodynamic Institute announced that on Wednesday at 14:24, the seismological network recorded a light earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale. The quake’s epicentre was located 5 km east of the village of Psahna, Evia and 65 km north of Athens.

The 4.9 Richter earthquake was strong, creating intense concern in the entire region, deputy regional governor Giorgos Kelaiditis said in a statement to the Athens-Macednian News Agency on Wednesday, adding that no problems have been reported so far.

“It was a very strong earthquake. So far no problems have been reported. I also spoke with residents from the village of Pissonas which is close to the epicentre but there are no problems. The Civil Protection forces have started patrols while the tremors continue.”

