4.8R Quake in the Sea Region of Evia; Felt in Athens

ATHENS – An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale was recorded on Tuesday at 06:32 in the sea area 9 km south-east of Evia or 58 km north-east of Athens, according to the Geodynamic Institute.

The earthquake was felt in Athens.

It was most likely the main earthquake, Tselentis says

The director of the Geodynamic Institute, Seismology Professor Akis Tselentis, was reassuring concerning the earthquake risk after the 4.8 magnitude tremor in Evia on Tuesday.

“It was most likely the main earthquake,” Tselentis said to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA) and added that there will be an extensive post-seismic sequence.

As he pointed out, the earthquake was felt as far as away as Corinth, while the region from which it originated has no history of significant seismic activity.

There is no reason for concern, seismology professor Skordilis says

The professor of seismology at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki (AUTH), Manolis Skordilis, was optimistic about the seismic activity recorded early on Tuesday morning in the region of Evia. In his statements to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA), he clarified that there was no historical evidence to show that there were strong earthquakes in the area.

“The fact that past earthquakes have been recorded 30 to 40 kilometers away from the epicentre of the current earthquake gives an optimistic message,” Skordilis said, adding that Tuesday’s tremors indicate a minor activation in the area but that there is no reason for concern.