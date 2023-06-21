x

June 21, 2023

The Greek Festival at Zoodohos Peghe in the Bronx Draws Crowds

June 21, 2023
By Christodoulos Athanasatos
Greek Festival at Zoodohos Peghe 2
Fr. Vasilios Louros with the youth and other members of the Community, who participated as volunteers in the Zoodohos Peghe Greek Festival. Photo: TNH/ Christodoulos Athanasatos

THE BRONX, NY – The setting was reminiscent of a Greek village in summer at the Zoodohos Peghe community in the Bronx during the annual festival, which ran June 14-18 this year.

Despite the fact that the weather was not ideal on the first days, the organizers managed to attract great crowds by offering a few festive hours of carefree fun for young and old who enjoyed Greek food, Greek music, games, and a leisurely stroll around the community’s grounds.

“The festival is very important for our community – as for any community – because it contributes to the Church and, of course, it unites all people, because they all work together. They are something like bees, because they have two categories, the workers and the soldiers. They work for the Queen Church. The soldiers guard the faith, they guard those of our Church and the workers work to pass on our culture, to offer our food and everything that is Greek,” the community’s presiding priest Fr. Vasilios Louros tole The National Herald.

Left to right: Tasia Argyrou, Monica Rapi, Athena Longoria, Fr. Vasilios Louros, and Maria Papazachariou. Photo: TNH/ Christodoulos Athanasatos

Zoodohos Peghe currently has 400 member families, while a key feature is that it has reached out to the younger generations, both American-born Greeks and those who recently emigrated from Greece.

“We are many young children, with Fr. Vasilios, who gathers the youth and we are a very nice company. We have a great time because we do many activities in the church, such as volleyball, traditional dances, and other activities. All this brings the youth together and we have been waiting for the festival and how to help and to be together. We have a great time and feel like a little Greece. I grew up in Greece and I feel like I am there. It fills the void we feel. I didn’t think there would be such a community in the Bronx. It is a great blessing for us,” said Kiki Gatana, a volunteer and member of the Philoptochos, while Jordan Siskos, one of the organizers, emphasized the fact that the festival is a point of reference not only for Hellenism of the Bronx, but also for the entire region.

“It is very important, not only for Hellenism, but also for the people of the region who expect to enjoy Greek food and have fun with Greek music. Everyone was asking us when the festival will open, we started it right after the pandemic and it was very successful. Most of the people from the region are not Greek and this is very important, because people want something Greek, something different, they like it and are looking forward to the festival,” Siskos said.

Left to right: Kostas Karounos, Fr. Vasilios Louros, and Manos Manouilidis at the Greek Festival at Zoodohos Peghe in the Bronx, NY. Photo: TNH/ Christodoulos Athanasatos

Theodore Germanakos, a member of the parish, said: “Our parish is… another thing. The festival brings the community together, young and old, all working together to do something good for our parish. They want to improve the parish, but also to show the Bronx community who the Greek Orthodox are, and also our hospitality. We have been here for 110 years and we are a parish that has never stopped.”

Also volunteering at the festival were many of the older members, such as Despina Hatzi, nearing six decades of presence in the community of Zoodohos Peghe, who was helping with the loukoumades along with the other women.

Left to right: Sotiria Loukas, Maria Michael, Panagiota Legakis, Spyridoula Katechis, Pota Katsihtis, and Eleftheria Chionis at the Zoodohos Peghe Greek Festival. Photo: TNH/ Christodoulos Athanasatos

“All the women are volunteers and all the best they can offer the best possible for Zoodochos Pigi. We are doing everything to keep the church open,” said Mrs. Hatzi.

On Saturday afternoon, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America with Chancellor for the Greek Orthodox Archdiocesan District Fr. Elias Villis, also visited the festival.

