30 Priceless Stolen Antiquities Repatriated to Greece from New York

General News

Priceless items stolen from Greece in the 1990s and 2000s, were located and handed over for repatriation by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office after a long and complex investigation. Photo: TNH/ C. Athanasatos

NEW YORK – Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., announced on December 15 the return of 30 antiquities to Greece collectively valued at $3.7 million. Nineteen of the pieces were voluntarily surrendered from New York gallery owner Michael Ward. Three of the pieces were seized from British art dealer Robin Symes. The pieces were returned during a repatriation ceremony attended by Consul General of Greece in New York Dinos Konstantinou, Greek Secretary General of Culture Georgios Didaskalou, and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Assistant Special Agent in Charge Thomas Acocella.

“This is an exquisite set of 30 antiquities that represents the extraordinary depth and beauty of Greece’s cultural heritage. These cases are a team effort and I am extremely grateful to each of the analysts and prosecutors in my Office who put in tireless work to bring these pieces home. We will continue to aggressively investigate those who are using Manhattan as a base to traffic stolen antiquities,” said District Attorney Bragg.

“Cultural heritage is an integral part of our identity as people and nations,” said Greek Minister of Culture, Dr. Lina Mendoni. “It is therefore essential and nowadays crucial to protect and preserve cultural heritage for future generations. I express my gratitude for the ongoing and fruitful cooperation with the New York District Attorney’s Office, and for the return of the 30 antiquities to Greece.”

“I am truly grateful for the efforts undertaken by the Manhattan District Attorney Office and all those who have worked to make possible the return of these fabulous artifacts back to where they rightfully belong,” said Consul General Konstantinou. “Thanks to the superb efforts of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, 30 stunningly preserved artifacts are finally being repatriated. Their monetary value amounts to millions of dollars but their actual value goes far beyond that. They are priceless for the Greek people. I would like to take this opportunity to especially thank Assistant District Attorney Matthew Bogdanos for his tireless dedication. His contribution to this joyful outcome is invaluable and highly appreciated by our country. Investigating the trafficking of art and archeological artifacts is no easy task. Cracking down on smuggling cultural property across the globe requires thorough investigations and efficient cooperation between law enforcement authorities. The return of these artifacts to our country is a testimony to his steadfast commitment to combating illegal trade of antiquities.”

“These 30 artifacts represent some of the most significant remnants from the past, playing a crucial role in shaping the vibrant Greek culture we see today. A nation’s cherished history should never be pilfered, peddled, or marketed for sale, yet for years these antiquities were kept in collectors’ homes, prestigious institutions, and even storage lockers,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Erin Keegan of Homeland Security Investigations, New York. “I would like to thank the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and the Government of Greece for their continued collaboration in ensuring their heritage is no longer put up for sale.”

“Today we celebrate the return of these antiquities to Greece. We also celebrate the team that made this happen. A team of analysts, special agents, prosecutors and our partners in Greece,” said Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Matthew Bogdanos, Chief of the Antiquities Trafficking Unit and Senior Trial Counsel, who supervised the investigations.

Some of the key pieces being returned include a marble Aphrodite based on the famous Aphrodite of Knidos, recovered from a storage unit that belonged to the convicted trafficker Robin Symes, where it had been hidden since at least 1999; a four-thousand-year-old Cycladic marble figure originally illegally excavated from the Cycladic Islands in the Aegean Sea, seized from a storage unit belonging to a New York-based private collector by the ATU earlier this year; and a bronze Corinthian helmet, an example of a popular helmet style for Ancient Greek warriors, particularly in the Archaic and Classical periods (c. 700 BCE-350 BCE), that was smuggled out of Greece, given false provenance in Germany, and put on consignment with the New York-based art dealer Michael Ward who pled guilty to Criminal Facilitation in the Fourth Degree and admitted to purchasing stolen antiquities on consignment through his gallery as part of money-laundering scheme allegedly orchestrated by Eugene Alexander.

As ADA Bogdanos mentioned, a significant part of these antiquities had been trafficked by the network of the British antiquities dealer – and as it turned out afterwards one of the main actors in an international antiquities network – Robin Symes, who has since died, but also of the Bulgarian-German Eugene Alexander who, according to an earlier finding of the Manhattan DA’s Office, trafficked stolen archaeological items from Greece and Eastern Europe at the beginning of 2000, many of which ended up in the renowned Steinhardt Collection.

“These archaeological objects were stolen from Greece in the 90s, as well as in the 2000s,” emphasized Bogdanos, while the special agent, Thomas Acocella, stated that in recent years they had ended up in museums and even private warehouses.

“These antiquities were discovered as part of multiple and larger investigations involving multiple countries as well as eight different American States. These objects were in the homes of collectors, in museums, in prestigious universities or even in warehouses,” said Acocella.

For his part, Greek Secretary General of Culture Georgios Didaskalou warmly thanked Bogdanos and the Manhattan DA’s Office, noting that “their work is extremely valuable for our country.”

“I would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the City of New York, District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Assistant DA Matthew Bogdanos and all the staff whose tireless efforts produced this result,” Didaskalou said.

Investigative support was provided by Elena Vlachogianni and Vasiliki Papageorgiou of the Department of Documentation and Protection of Cultural Goods of Greece’s Ministry of Culture who were also present at the event.