x

December 26, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 17ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Society

3 Washington State Electric Substations Vandalized

December 26, 2022
By Associated Press
Power Outage Vandalism
A Tacoma Power crew works at an electrical substation damaged by vandals early on Christmas morning after cutting a padlock to gain entry according to a crew manager, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022 in Graham, Wa. (Ken Lambert/The Seattle Times via AP)

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Vandalism at three power substations in western Washington early Sunday initially cut power to about 14,000 utility customers, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said.

The attacks come as federal officials are warning that the U.S. power grid needs better security to prevent domestic terrorism and after a large outage in North Carolina earlier this month that took days to repair.

In January, a U.S. Department of Homeland Security report warned that domestic extremists have been developing “credible, specific plans” to attack electricity infrastructure since at least 2020.

Tacoma Public Utilities reported vandalism at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday at one substation, followed by vandalism at a second substation, the sheriff’s office said. The outages affected about 7,300 customers in an area southeast of Tacoma. Just before noon, the utility had restored power to all but 2,700 customers whose power was estimated to be restored at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Meanwhile, just before noon, Puget Sound Energy reported vandalism that had happened at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday caused a power outage at one of its substations. The nearly 7,700 customers who lost power had it restored by 5 a.m., Puget Sound spokesperson Andrew Padula said. The company is investigating, along with authorities, and declined to comment further, Padula said.

In all three cases, the sheriff’s office says someone forced their way into the fenced area surrounding the substations and damaged equipment to cause a power outage.

Officials have not said how the substations were damaged. No suspects are in custody and officials don’t know if it was a coordinated attack.

Oregon Public Broadcasting and KUOW-FM in Seattle reported earlier this month that Portland General Electric, the Bonneville Power Administration, Cowlitz County Public Utility District and Puget Sound Energy confirmed six separate attacks on electrical substations in Washington and Oregon in the previous weeks.

RELATED

Society
Passenger Laptop Fire Forces Plane Evacuation at JFK Airport

Story Body NEW YORK (AP) — Emergency responders evacuated a JetBlue flight at JFK International Airport in New York City as a result of a small fire in a passenger’s laptop on Saturday evening, officials said.

Society
Extreme Cold, Travel Chaos: Woes from Deadly Storm Continue
Politics
Biden, First Lady Thank Service Members in Christmas Calls

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Extreme Cold, Travel Chaos: Woes from Deadly Storm Continue

Summary BUFFALO, N.Y.

ATHENS - Α climber that fell in a 400m-deep gorge on Olympus mountain on Sunday (Christmas) was recovered unconscious on Monday.

HERAKLION, Crete - The island of Spinalonga is expected to be upgraded in terms of infrastructure until the end of 2024 with the promotion of power and water supply and the creation of a biological waste water treatment, without affecting the character or burden the island will facilitate the thousands of hundreds of people that visit every year the monument by offering new potential to the guided tours, said to Athens Macedonian News Agency the mayor of Aghios Nikolaos (Crete) Antonis Zervos.

ATHENS - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis wished "Merry Christmas to all, I hope this day to find you healthy and happy with your beloved" in a post on Facebook.

Story Body NEW YORK (AP) — Emergency responders evacuated a JetBlue flight at JFK International Airport in New York City as a result of a small fire in a passenger’s laptop on Saturday evening, officials said.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.