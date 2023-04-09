x

April 9, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 47ºF

ATHENS 46ºF

Cinema

3 New ‘Star Wars’ Movies Coming, Including Rey’s Return

April 9, 2023
By Associated Press
Daisy Ridley
FILE - Daisy Ridley arrives at the world premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" on Dec. 16, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LONDON — For “Star Wars” lovers, new entertainment is a little less far, far away — Lucasfilm announced three new live-action films in the franchise Friday.

The news, which includes the return of Daisy Ridley as Rey in one of the films, was revealed at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 in London by Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and also on the Star Wars website. Directing the movies will be James Mangold, Dave Filoni and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Kennedy brought the directors onstage for the announcement.

Mangold’s film will return to the dawn of the Jedi. Filoni’s will be about the New Republic, and “will close out the interconnected stories told in ‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘The Book of Boba Fett,’ ‘Ahsoka,’ and other Disney+ series,” the announcement said. Obaid-Chinoy’s movie will focus on the events after “The Rise of Skywalker,” and feature Ridley back as Rey “as she builds a new Jedi Order.”

Mangold directed “Logan” and the upcoming “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” Filoni helmed “The Mandalorian” and “Ahsoka,” and Obaid-Chinoy directed “Ms. Marvel” and “Saving Face.”

 

RELATED

Music
Show Stopper: Singalong Fans Ejected, ‘Bodyguard’ Halted

MANCHESTER, England — A British performance of "The Bodyguard" musical ended in unrequited love for some audience members who couldn't refrain from singing along to the anthemic finale.

Culture
‘Yellowjackets’ Goes Deeper into the Darkness in New Season
Arts
Mexican Artisans Create ‘Judas’ Figures for Others to Burn

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.