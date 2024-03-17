x

March 17, 2024

Sciences

2nd GenAI Summit Makes Athens A High Teck Focal Point

March 17, 2024
By Anthe Mitrakos
Elena Chatziathanasiadou
Elena Chatziathanasiadou, University of California, Berkeley, People at OpenAI

ATHENS – The second GenAI Southeastern Europe Summit hosted some 3,000 attendees who had the opportunity to listen to over 100 speakers, presenters, and panelists discuss the challenges, impact, and opportunities of generative AI, February 29 to March at the Eugenides Foundation across Syngrou Boulevard from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center south of Athens.

The GenAI Summit positioned Athens as a global focal point for Artificial Intelligence for three days while participants gained insights from Greece-based and foreign leading generative AI experts and practitioners, learning how this technology can transform their organizations and society as a whole.

Generative artificial intelligence is artificial intelligence capable of generating text, images, or other data using generative models, often in response to prompts. According to Statista, 2024 is the year when 70% of businesses will adopt GenAI in their workflows.

Dr. Marily Nika, Ph.D Nika, AI Product Lead Google, Founder AI Product Academy

“I am working on improving and digitizing the transportation network using artificial intelligence, and I am here today is to meet interesting people and get the lay of the land with what is happening with the newest technologies,” said Alexandros Papacharalampous, CEO and CTO of AETHON Engineering, a firm specializing on RDI projects in the fields of Smart Cities, Mobility, Energy and Logistics. “Our vision is to make it easier for people to get on board mass transportation using technology,” he said.

The summit’s first day focused on generative AI’s capabilities and its transformative impact across sectors of public policy, legal, consulting, and finance. The second day touched on how generative AI can inspire creativity and innovation in product, healthcare, food/nutrition and fashion industries, while the third day explored generative AI’s role in education, marketing, and customer experience through enhancing communication, creativity, and collaboration.

CEO of 100Mentors and GenAI Summit co-host Yiorgos Nikoletakis delivers a talk on the impact of generative AI across various industries at the 2nd GenAI Summit in Athens, Greece.

Talks were held by industry experts including Minister of Digital Governance Dimitris Papastergiou, AI Product Lead at Google and Founder of AI Product Academy Dr. Marily Nika, Workable CEO Nikos Moraitakis, Onassis Foundation President Anthony S. Papadimitriou, and CFO at Skroutz Kostas Kontogiannis, among others.

“The energy here is fantastic. I am here to meet the new generation that are actually drafting the future and to understand better how new generations are thinking, see how they would like to live, learn, and progress in their lives, but even more importantly, to understand their goals,” said Aleksandar Preradovic, Managing Director and Chairman, Dell Technologies, Greece, Cyprus, and Malta. “If we understand what their goals are we can then bridge the young generation with the mature generation so we can build something even bigger and greater,” he said.

The second GenAI Southeastern Europe Summit hosted some 3,000 attendees and who had the opportunity to listen to over 100 speakers, presenters and panelists discuss the challenges, impact and opportunities of generative AI, February 29th, to March 1st at the Eugenides Foundation.

