Two Greek Medical School Labs Get Funding to Help in Covid-19 Diagnosis, Research

ATHENS – Two laboratories at the National and Capodistrian University of Athens will help in the diagnosis and research of Covid-19, following funding by the National Public Health Organization (EODY) on Friday.

The two labs are in the Microbiology Department (professor Athanassios Tsakris, director) and the Epidemiology, Hygiene and Medical Statistics Laborator (professor Gikas Magiorkinis), at the Athens Medical School.

Each will be funded with 335,000 euros to help in diagnosis, preventative measures against secondary infection, and the understanding of Covid-19’s clinical and epidemiological nature.