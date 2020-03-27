Hardalias: The Only Way to Win Coronavirus Battle Is to Stay at Home

ATHENS – Civil Protection Deputy Minister for Crisis Management Nikos Hardalias stressed that the battle against the coronavirus pandemic is continuing and remains an extremely difficult one, speaking at the daily televised update on Friday evening.

Addressing the press after professor Sotiris Tsiodras, Hardalias said that the coming weeks are crucial, and that there is no room for “letting our guard down” either at personal or collective level.

He emphasized repeatedly that the only way to win this battle is to stay at home.

In his brief presentation, he also referred to the 11 tons of health care products donated by the United Arab Emirates, and that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had personally thanked Sheikh Khalifa of Dubai for the donation. The material included protective gear for doctors and nursing staff.

He also said that authorities had been conducting checks on a total of 6,687 individuals who have been asked to self-quarantine – either after being confirmed as Covid-19 carriers or having returned recently from abroad – to ensure they are keeping their obligation to stay at home. Any infraction of this carries a 5,000-euro fine and prosecution.