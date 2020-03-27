Tsiodras: Greek Coronavirus Cases Rise to 966, Death Toll up to 28

ATHENS – The Health Ministry’s coronavirus spokesman and infectious diseases professor Sotiris Tsiodras on Thursday evening announced 74 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Greece in the last 24 hours and 2 new deaths.

This brings the country’s total to 966 confirmed infections and 28 deaths.

Of those who died, 23 were men and 5 were women, with an average age of 73 years. Most of these patients had underlying health issues, he added.

Some 66 patients are treated at Intensive Care Units, of them 65 patients are intubated.

So far 52 Covid-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals.

So far a total of 13,477 Covid-19 diagnostic tests have been carried out in Greece, said Tsiodras.

Health Min. Kikilias visits AHEPA hospital in Thessaloniki

Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias on Friday visited the University General Hospital of Thessaloniki-AHEPA, a designated coronavirus reference hospital, where he inspected specially designed rooms for patients with Covid-19.

AHEPA is currently treating 20 Covid-19 patients in special units and 4 in Intensive Care Units.

Ministry sources also noted that another 17 new ICU beds will be ready for Covid-19 patients as of Monday.