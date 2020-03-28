Mike Pappas’ Florida Brokerage Keyes Co. Goes Remote

With people confined to their homes during the COVID-19 outbreak, they’re not out on the street looking for another place, which has led Mike Pappas, owner of the Keyes group of realtor brokerages in southern Florida, to have agents and workers do their job at home.

To replace taking people on house hunts, anticipating when the nightmare will end and they can move, his agents are being advised in a memo he sent on how to conduct listings, and reach buyers and sellers, The Real Deal said.

“We’re feeling very good because we’re virtual. Our associates are equipped to be able to handle business in a virtual world,” Pappas said. That includes closings.

Pappas said the increase in remote work is “going to take creativity and is going to help us think through the new model of our business…Some of these behaviors will stay with us,” he said of the crisis. “This will change the way we do business.”

Pappas said that new listings are down, but overall first quarter closings are up compared to last year. “It’s clearing out the non-motivated and the motivated buyers and sellers,” he said.