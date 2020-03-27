Millions Unemployed Overnight

I do not think it is particularly surprising to see unemployment soar to historic highs this week. How could it not soar with all these unprecedented happenings?

And yet, like the spread of the coronavirus, soaring unemployment is frightening. The incredible number of 3.3 million people found themselves on the unemployment rolls overnight last week from the…282,000 who entered the week before.

This figure is frightening but not surprising.

I came out of home isolation yesterday to do an errand. I’ve never seen …