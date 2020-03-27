UAE Sends 11 Tons of Medical Supplies and Equipment to Greece

ATHENS – The United Arab Emirates has sent roughly 11 tons of medical supplies and equipment to Greece to meet its needs in the battle against COVID-19. The consignment arrived at Athens International Airport on a special Etihad flight on Thursday evening.

According to a Maximos Mansion announcement on Friday, the support to Greece was an initiative of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and “confirms the close relations between UAE and Greece, a relationship that begins as economic cooperation but, through the trust that is built, then develops into a friendship”.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis personally thanked both Sheiks, noting that “the relations of friendship and trust with UAE are proved to be valuable in these difficult hours and already find expression in solidarity, especially with the dispatch of valuable medical supplies.”

The supplies will be immediately distributed to the country’ s medical units to aid in the battle against the novel coronavirus.