Majority of Greeks Accept COVID-19 Measures as Necessary, Says Hardalias

ATHENS – Some 5,824 Greeks citizens who have returned to Greece from abroad or have come into contact with people infected by Covid-19 are currently in strict home quarantine, Civil Protection Deputy Minister for Crisis Management Nikos Hardalias said on Thursday evening.

Of these, about 825 have already completed 7 or 14 days of isolation.

Speaking alongside professor Sotiris Tsiodras at the daily update on the coronavirus pandemic, Hardalias said that of these nearly 6,000 individuals, a total of 1,116 have been sample-tested for the virus. Checks carried out by authorities found 92 citizens breaking home quarantine, which brought a 5,000-euro fine for each case and prosecution.

He also said that 8,785 health professionals and others who can help the national health system at this point have responded to the call for voluntary service.

Overall, the minister said, authorities have indications that the new coronavirus-fighting curfew is being observed, and that the vast majority of Greek citizens understand the necessity of restriction measures.

He noted that with few exceptions, Greek society is displaying commendable maturity and calmness at an extremely difficult time.

“It is important that we all understand that the coronavirus does not make exceptions,” he pointed out and stressed that quarantine checks would intensify across the country.

He reiterated that “the more disciplined and consistent we are in staying at home, the sooner we will take our lives back and return to the normality of the daily life we ​​left behind.”