TNH Exclusive – Dr. Yancopoulos on the Coronavirus: “Changing the Course of History”

By Eleni Sakellis March 26, 2020

Dr. George Yancopoulos. (Photo by TNH/Kostas Bej, file)

NEW YORK – Dr. George Yancopoulos, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals spoke with The National Herald about the latest developments in the fight against the coronavirus. He told TNH that Regeneron is working on two approaches, one for a “vaccine substitute or passive vaccine” while a permanent vaccine is being developed, and the other a possible treatment for the most severe patients using Regeneron’s anti-inflammatory drug Kevzara which is already approved in the U.S. for …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available