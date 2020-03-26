Greek Coronavirus Cases Reach 892 Total, with 71 New Cases and a Total of 26 Fatalities

ATHENS – The coronavirus pandemic is not spreading in Greece in the same rapid way it has been in Italy or Spain, so far, the Health Ministry’s coronavirus spokesman and infectious diseases professor Sotiris Tsiodras said on Thursday evening, but warned that this could change rapidly if restrictive measures were to be lifted.

Asked at the daily briefing on whether the curfew imposed on March 23 should be relaxed after recent days showing a flatter curve of spread, Tsiodras said lifting the measures would be ‘disastrous’, as the disease has not reached its climax yet. “We must continue to be vigilant, even though we do not see an exponential increase in infections in Greece,” he stressed.

A special mention was made by him of the 42-year-old German professor who died in Crete from Covid-19, without having any underlying health issues. He noted that this was a rare case of a known complication with coronavirus, which creates “thrombosis in the vessels of the lungs (…), and which requires special anticoagulation.” This complication does not show up in the majority of patients treated for the virus.

In terms of whether a person can build immunity to the virus, the doctor said that those who have formed antibodies will be immune for at least two or three years.

Earlier, Tsiodras announced 71 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Greece in the last 24 hours and 4 new deaths, bringing the country’s total to 892 confirmed infections and 26 deaths.

Of those who died, 21 were men and 5 were women, with an average age of 73 years.

Some 57 patients are treated at Intensive Care Units, of whom 54 are intubated.

So far 42 Covid-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals.

Majority of Greeks accept measures as necessary, says Hardalias

Civil Protection Deputy Minister for Crisis Management Nikos Hardalias said on Thursday that authorities have indications that the new coronavirus-fighting curfew is being observed, and that the vast majority of Greek citizens understand the necessity of restriction measures.

Speaking alongside professor Sotiris Tsiodras at the daily update on the coronavirus pandemic, he noted that with few exceptions, Greek society is displaying commendable maturity and calmness at an extremely difficult time.

“It is important that we all understand that the coronavirus does not make exceptions,” he pointed out and stressed that quarantine checks would intensify across the country.