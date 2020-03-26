Greek Requests to Break Curfew Ranged between 1.3-1.8 Million per Day

ATHENS – The number of Greek requests to leave their houses during the lockdown measures have ranged between 1.3 and 1.8 million per day from March 23, when the system was introduced through text messages, to March 26, authorities said.

People who want to leave their homes during the curfew for one of six reasons must send an SMS (text message) to 13033, free of charge, and receive a reply before venturing out with their cellphones and ID, otherwise they riske a 150-euro fine. The reasons include pharmacy/doctor, supermarket or basic needs, bank, helping people in need, attending a funeral or outdoor exercise/walking a dog.

The lockdown was introduced at 06:00 on March 23 as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

(The numbers do not include actual messages sent, which are either in the wrong format or rejected.)