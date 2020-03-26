SYRIZA: Greece the only EU Country That’s Pushing Workers into Unemployment

ATHENS – “Greece is the only European country where, instead of the government supporting workers and enterprises, it is leading thousands of workers to redundancy and salary cuts of up to 50 pct for an indefinite period, creating a new generation of jobless and poor,” said main opposition SYRIZA in an announcement on Thursday.

SYRIZA called on the government “to look at what all the other European countries are doing for the salaires of private-sector employees, in this way also supporting businesses, instead of setting a bomb at the foundations of the economy by giving an 800-euro allowance to workers for one and a half months.”

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Labour Minister Yiannis Vroutsis, the main opposition said “should immediately take back the despicable Legislative Act that will lead all workers to absolute impoverishment and blow up the entire economy due to the lack of purchasing power once the crisis is over,” said the announcement.