Minus Oligarchs, Greek Businesses Donate Ventilators, Masks to Fight COVID-19

ATHENS – With the Greek billionaires running the world’s biggest shipping industry still on the sidelines and not being taxed, other Greek companies are stepping up to help fight the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

The industrial group Mytilineos, in the fields of metallurgy and energy, contributed 65 ventilators for use in the country’s intensive care units following an agreement with the Health Ministry, the company said.

Ventilators provide life support for the most critically affected patients of the virus tht affects the lungs and requires aid for them to breathe.

“Our country and the entire planet are currently battling an invisible enemy. Soon we will win but the target is for this to be achieved with the least possible loss of human lives,” said the announcement.

Fraport Greece, which operates regional airports, and Copelouzos Group, which operates in natural gas distribution, electricity generation and distribution, mining, transportation, waste management, real estate, telecommunications, and renewable energy industries said together they would donate 500,000 surgical masks for doctors and health care workers.

“All the staff of Fraport Greece and Copelouzos Group thank all those working in the health sector and civil prtoection for their contribution to society as a whole,” said the announcement.

The gambling business firm Stoiximan said it delivered 250,000 surgical masks to the Health Ministry too. Earlier, the major tobacco firm Papastratos said it would donate 50 ventilators but most of the country’s super-rich haven’t come forward yet although one shipping magnate said most of his colleagues were doing essentially nothing to help yet.