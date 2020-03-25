Petsas: Greek Gov’t Will Extend Support if Necessary over Coronavirus Losse

ATHENS – The government will extend its financial support program to other sectors of the economy affected by coronavirus preventative measures if necessary, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Wednesday.

In an interview to ERT, Petsas said that the criterion used for subsidies was the drop in turnover.

He said the budgetary flexibility the state had was not limitless and a selection had to be made.

Layoffs are prohibited he also said, while the unemployment benefits that run out on March 31 will be extended, especially for those whose new jobs began April 1 and must now wait for at least two months.

A campaign will also be initiated to encourage tourists to come to Greece, as part of the government’s efforts to support the tourism sector, a major part of annual state revenues.

Petsas reiterated the importance of the public’s following directions and staying at home, to allow faster recovery of normalcy in Greece.