Putin Congratulates Greek President, Prime Minister for Greek Independence Day

MOSCOW – President of Russia Vladimir Putin sent congratulatory messages to President of the Greek Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Greek Independence Day.

In a message uploaded on Facebook by the Russian embassy in Greece, Putin noted that relations between Russia and Greece are based on eons-long cultural and spiritual traditions, and expressed the certainty that developing constructive relations in several sectors serves the interests of both countries and all Europe.

Congratulations were also sent by Mikhail Mishustin, Russian prime minister, the embassy said in a separate posting.