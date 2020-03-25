Former Governor of Mass. Michael Dukakis Hospitalized With Pneumonia

LOS ANGELES – According to a report from The Boston Globe, former Governor of Massachusetts and presidential candidate, Michael Dukakis has been hospitalized near UCLA where Governor Dukakis teaches political science during the winter semester.

Michael Dukakis hospitalized in California for pneumonia, tested negative for COVID-19 https://t.co/ujEGlktj2T — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) March 25, 2020

According to The Boston Globe’s reporting, Dukakis is suffering from bacterial pneumonia and has been tested twice for COVID-19, both times the results have come back negative.

This is a developing story.