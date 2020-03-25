Former Governor of Mass. Michael Dukakis Hospitalized With Pneumonia

By TNH Staff March 25, 2020

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 1988 file photo, Massachusetts Democratic Governor Michael Dukakis makes a point during the first presidential debate with his opponent U.S. Vice President George Bush in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Bob Jordan, File)

LOS ANGELES – According to a report from The Boston Globe, former Governor of Massachusetts and presidential candidate, Michael Dukakis has been hospitalized near UCLA where Governor Dukakis teaches political science during the winter semester.

According to The Boston Globe’s reporting, Dukakis is suffering from bacterial pneumonia and has been tested twice for COVID-19, both times the results have come back negative.

This is a developing story.

