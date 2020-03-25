Rep. Pappas Releases Statement on Affordable Care Act’s 10th Anniversary

WASHINGTON, DC – Greek-American Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01) released the following statement on March 23 marking the 10th anniversary of President Obama signing the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act into law:

“For people in New Hampshire and across the country, the Affordable Care Act is a lifesaving law,” said Congressman Chris Pappas. “Ten years ago today President Obama signed this landmark health care legislation into law, ensuring that millions of Americans could receive health coverage as well as essential patient protections. Half the adult population in New Hampshire has a pre-existing condition, and we absolutely cannot go back to the days when insurance companies could discriminate against them. In these unprecedented times, the Affordable Care Act is needed more than ever, and I remain committed to defending this law from those who seek to play politics with the health and well-being of individuals across the country.”

Background:

Since taking office Congressman Pappas has remained relentless in advocating for the expansion of health care for New Hampshire families and driving down the cost of prescription drugs.

As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads across the United States, Congressman Pappas, Lloyd Doggett, Ted Lieu and over 100 lawmakers urged Secretary Alex Azar to utilize his authority to establish a Special Enrollment Period for patients to seek ACA Marketplace coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the very first day of the 116th Congress, Pappas voted to empower House Counsel to intervene in court to defend the Affordable Care Act and protections for Americans with pre-existing conditions. He also supported House Resolution 271, to condemn the Administration’s attacks on Americans’ health.

Congressman Pappas has held numerous events and town halls specifically dealing with the issue of strengthening the Affordable Care Act and lowering the cost of prescription drugs.

While serving as a member of New Hampshire’s Executive Council, he worked to develop and provided the key vote to implement the Medicaid expansion, which insured more than 53,000 Granite Staters.

