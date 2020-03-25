National Philoptochos Responds to Coronavirus Pandemic with $50K Disbursement

NEW YORK – The Philoptochos has a long tradition, nearly nine decades, of service to people in times of need with empathy and love. In response to the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis, the Executive Board of the National Philoptochos Society approved an immediate disbursement of $50,000, $25,000 to the Feeding America Network and $25,000 to Meals on Wheels America, according to a news release from the organization dated March 23.

Second, because metropolises and chapters may be unable to continue their Feed the Hungry Outreach Programs during the crisis, chapters are being asked to consider a donation to their local food bank or alternatively to support the COVID-19 National Philoptochos Emergency Fund Drive. To donate now, please visit us at www.philoptochos.org/donation and donate to the Emergency Fund located under Special Appeals.

All donations until further notice will be restricted to the COVID-19 Fund.

Third, the Department of Social Services is working in cooperation with each Metropolis across the United States. Monies will be disbursed to each Metropolis according to Social Service guidelines. At the Metropolis level, monies will be disbursed to those who are in need of financial support.

Fourth, National Philoptochos has gathered resources to help members cope with the anxiety that all citizens are facing as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic. These can be found on the website at www.philoptochos.org/whats-happening/.

National Philoptochos encourages everyone to stay connected during this difficult time. Maintaining connections with friends and family via phone calls, texts, and video meetings during this period of sheltering in place, will help reduce anxiety.

The announcement concluded: “Faith in our mission unites and empowers us to make a difference. The National Philoptochos Board expresses its heartfelt gratitude to Philoptochos chapters and parishes across the nation for support of its philanthropic programs. Without the cooperation of the entire Greek Orthodox community, our work would not be possible. Working together, with the love and blessings of God, we will continue our work to lessen the pain, loss and suffering of the most fragile in our society.

The Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptochos Society is the philanthropic arm of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.

More information is available online: www.philoptochos.org.