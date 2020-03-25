Metropolitan Ierotheos of Lemnos Speaks About Decision to Suspend Services

MYRINA, LEMNOS – Metropolitan Ierotheos of Lemnos issued an encyclical reassuring his flock and highlighting spiritual vigilance following the Greek government’s decision to suspend church services.

Metropolitan Ierotheos wrote among other things that “I want to remind you, on the basis of this painful experience, that this suspension of the sacred worship and the Divine Liturgy is not unknown in the life of Christians in ecclesiastical history. That is why, even though this saddens us, we should not be frightened by the decision of this suspension.”

Metropolitan Ierotheos emphasizes that “the responsibility of the faithful is not exhausted within the 2-3 hours that the Divine Liturgy lasts, but continues in our daily life, and he underscored that the suspension of the performance of the divine worship does not inhibit the exercise of love for the neighbor; on the contrary it cultivates virtues such as ecclesiastical spirit and morale.”

Finally, he sends a message of citizens’ obedience to the government’s instructions “for as long as this situation lasts and invites everyone to pray from home in the hope that the Lord will hear our faith and obedience.”