Bank of China Donates 10,000 Masks to Greece

ATHENS – The Bank of China on Tuesday donated 10,000 medical-grade face masks to the City of Athens municipal authority for the protection of employees, in collaboration with the Hellenic Trade Council (HETCO).

Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis thanked the President of the Bank of China Liu Liange and the President of the Bank of China Luxembourg Zhou Lihong for their significant contribution.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday the Attica Region and the Association of Chinese Investors in Greece announced they were making available to doctors and nursing staff seven fully-furnished apartments in central Athens to allow them to be closer to the hospitals.

Furthermore, all the running costs and expenses of these apartments will be covered by the Association of Chinese Investors in Greece at the initiative of its President Changwei Xia, who consulted with Attica Regional Governor Giorgos Patoulis.