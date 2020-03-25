SYRIZA Urges More Greek Gov’t Support to Health Staff, Businesses and Employees

By ANA March 25, 2020

(Photo by Eurokinissi/ Tatiana Bollari)

ATHENS – The government must support the public health system, said SYRIZA spokesman Alexis Charitsis on Tuesday, in an interview to Star TV at Central Greece.

He said its should unblock the hiring of 4,000 doctors and nursing staff that had been in the works by the Syriza government, and take all measures to protect staff at hospitals.

The government must put forward a “courageous economic support program for workers and businesses, drawing over 10 pct of the GDP and calling on the EU to assume part of the cost” so as to avoid returning to unemployment and a worse crisis than that of the last ten years.

