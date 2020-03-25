National Constitution Center Offers Interactive Online Courses to Homebound U.S. Students

PHILADELPHIA, PA – As democratic governments battling the coronavirus pandemic balance individual liberties with collective health outcomes, careful thinking about the guidelines set out by the U.S. Constitution is more critical than ever.

Through new courses and programs from the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, homebound students and adults can gain familiarity with and insight into the foundational document.

Starting today, March 23, the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia will offer free daily online courses for middle school, high school, and college students. The live, interactive courses taught by President and CEO Jeffrey Rosen and other Constitutional scholars will run for eight weeks and will draw on the National Constitution Center’s extensive online resources, including their Interactive Constitution.

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) provided support for the National Constitution Center in enriching the Interactive Constitution for classroom use. If you’re in the United States, accessing the Constitution means accessing your rights, and this means understanding and interpreting a document written 230 years ago. The Interactive Constitution: Classroom Edition and the new courses starting today aim to help young citizens engage in this civic task from an early age.

The daily courses will be available online for anyone to watch, and the National Constitution Center will also offer expanded online programming for adults, including conversations on constitutional current events.

After you’ve taken your daily constitutional walk around the block, tune in for your daily Constitutional lesson.