Parishioner of St. Athanasius of Arlington, MA Contracts Coronavirus

BOSTON – A parishioner of the Church of St. Athanasius the Great of Arlington Massachusetts was infected with the coronavirus. It is not known if the person infected is a male or female, or where, when and how he or she contracted the virus.

The revelation was made by Fr. Anthony Evangelatos, presiding priest of St. Athanasius parish, in a letter addressed to his parishioners which was also posted on the parish’s website.

Specifically, Fr. Evangelatos wrote: “Lastly, I would like to inform you that one of our parishioners has contracted the coronavirus, which shows us how close to home this reality truly is. I have spoken with the parishioner who is slowly improving from symptoms. Please keep this parishioner in your prayers for continued restoration of health.”

The National Herald e-mailed the following questions to Fr. Evangelatos: 1) Is the parishioner male of female; 2) When did he or she contract the virus; 3) Was he or she present at the Liturgy or any other Service of the church; 4) Did he or she come into contact with other parishioners?

Fr. Evangelatos replied: “A blessed Great Lent to you. This parishioner was out of state when the virus was contracted, and has not been back to the parish since then. I do not wish to comment any further on this highly personal matter. This information was shared with our parishioners expressly for the purpose of clarifying the importance of following all stated health guidelines, and to ask them to pray for the person’s restoration of health, as stated.”

