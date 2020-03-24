New Opening Hours for Greek Supermarkets, No Sunday Opening

ATHENS – Food stores and supermarkets have new temporary hours as of March 26 to April 26, the Ministry of Development & Investments announced on Tuesday, doing away with an earlier decision to open Sunday.

Opening hours, March 26-April 26, will be as follows:

– Monday to Friday from 07:00 to 21:00

– Saturdays from 07:00 to 20:00.

– On Sunday, March 29, all food stores and supermarkets will be closed.

Earlier measures introduced during the coronavirus pandemic extended schedules further and provided for Sunday openings. Low Sunday numbers led to the change.