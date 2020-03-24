Greek Coronavirus Infections Rise to 743; New Cases Reach 48, Fatalities 20

ATHENS – Professor Sotiris Tsiodras on Tuesday evening announced 48 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 infections, raising Greece’s total to 743.

Some 134 infected patients are currently hospitalized, of whom 45 are intubated in Intensive Care Units. The average age of all these patients is 68 years, of whom 60 pct are men.

So far 32 patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals.

Greece now records 20 deaths from Covid-19, while the average age of those perished was 75 years, Tsiodras added.