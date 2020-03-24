President Sakellaropoulou Addresses Nation on Greek Independence Day and COVID-19 (Vid)

ATHENS – President Katerina Sakellaropoulou addresses the nation in a televised message at 20:00 on Tuesday on the occasion of Greek Independence Day on March 25.

The holiday commemorates the start of the Greek War of Independence against the Ottoman Empire in 1821, and coincides with the Orthodox Church’s celebration of the Annunciation of the Virgin Mary.

In her message, Sakellaropoulou is expected to refer to the coronavirus pandemic and the difficult situation faced by both Greece and the international community.

