President to Lay a Wreath at the Unknown Soldier Monument to Mark Greek Independence Day

ATHENS – President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou will mark the March 25 national holiday on Wednesday, when Greece celebrates its 1821 War of Independence against Ottoman Rule, by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier outside the Greek parliament in Athens, at 11:00 in the morning.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Greek Parliament President Constantinos Tasoulas will attend the ceremony, which the leaders of the opposition parties have also been invited to attend.

Other customary celebrations for Greek Independence Day, including the main military parade in Athens, have been cancelled due to restrictions imposed to stop the spread of coronavirus.