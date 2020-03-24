SYRIZA: Instead of Asking for Volunteers, Greek Government Should Be Hiring Doctors

ATHENS – Main opposition SYRIZA spokesperson Alexis Charitsis on Tuesday pointed out the need to support the health system by hiring additional doctors, in comments about the cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

“Once again Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis did not say anything about the necessary support of the health system, despite the fact that the country is in the 28th day of an unprecedented health crisis,” he said.

Charitsis urged Mitsotakis to take on the responsibility and act immediately to fully supply the national health system with essential sanitary and protective consumables needed by medical and nursing staff, as well as immediately hiring doctors instead of calling for volunteers.

Finally, he said that the requisitioning of all ICU beds in private hospitals is necessary in order to boost the capacity of the national health system.