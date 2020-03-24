Police Imposed 150- Euro Fines on 164 Greeks for Violating Coronavirus Curfew

ATHENS – A total of 164 citizens had been fined by 6:00 on Tuesday morning for violating the curfew imposed 24 hours earlier – the first day that the measure came into force – and each will be required to pay a 150-euro fine, the Greek police said on Tuesday.

The curfew, which restricts all non-essential movement outside the home, aims at the containment of the spread of the novel coronavirus. Anyone going abroad is required to carry specific documents or have an SMS message on their cellphone stating the reason why they are out, as well as a valid ID card or passport.

“The most important thing is to protect public health,” stated police spokesperson Theodoros Chronopoulos to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, adding that police will continue to enforce the measure with the same intensity.