French Amb. Calls on French Citizens in Greece to Strictly Obey Greek Authorities

ATHENS – The French Ambassador to Greece Patrick Maisonnave on Tuesday called on French citizens that reside in Greece to strictly follow the instructions of the Greek authorities and urged French nationals who are visiting Greece to stay in constant contact with the French Consulates in Athens and Thessaloniki.

In his message, Maisonnave welcomed the Greek government’s measures and expressed his admiration for the Greek health and administration system’s mobilisation, in spite of its weakness after 10 years of crisis.

Finally, he expressed his sorrow over the losses suffered by the Greek economy at a time when, after a long ordeal, it had finally managed to return to a path of growth. He offered assurances that, apart from the necessary decisions assumed at a European level, “France will be at Greece’s side”.

Greece is imposing a series of restrictions, said Maisonnave on the French Embassy’s website, “I ask that you implement them strictly. There is no better solution. We are obliged to obey the discipline imposed to protect those we love, to protect ourselves and contain the spread of the virus in Greece”.

He urged French nationals to stay at home and underlined that the duration of the crisis was uncertain and that the restrictions will test the endurance of each person, as well as the need that will arise for mutual support and care.

The French envoy also asked French people who are studying or on holiday in Greece to do whatever they can to return to France as soon as possible, as long as the airways remain open.