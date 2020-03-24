More than 5,500 Greeks Have Applied Online to Offer Their Services in the Fight against Coronavirus

ATHENS – More than 5,500 volunteers have applied via the digital ministry’s https://ethelontes.gov.gr/ platform to offer their services in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

It is a voluntary programme aimed at anyone who can provide assistance, such as: doctors, nurses, paramedics, psychologists, medical students, but also retirees from the health sciences. Anyone who wishes to make a contribution to this effort can also participate by providing administrative, technical and any other support to the health system regardless of their qualifications. Volunteers will be able to register by filling in their registration form.

Work experience will be taken into account, as well as skills of each volunteer, and his/her general interest in working in specific areas that need immediate support to address emergencies that may arise.

Volunteers who are selected, depending on the position for which they are chosen, will receive intensive training from the head of the service or unit they join and begin working immediately.