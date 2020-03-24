Greek Gov’t Examining the Closing of Supermarkets on Sunday

ATHENS – The government is reviewing a decision for the Sunday opening of supermarkets and examining the possibility that they should remain closed, Deputy Development Minister Nikos Papathanassis said on Tuesday to MEGA TV.

He noted that a low turnout by consumers last Sunday had led to a re-evaluation of the usefulness of Sunday opening, introduced as part of the measures extending supermarket opening hours during the coronavirus crisis, adding that the final decision will be announced in the next few hours.

Speaking of antiseptics and masks, he said that there were still shortages even if the country was supplied by 600,000 units of antiseptics every day and he appealed to consumers to not stockpile these items so that more consumers would be able to find them.