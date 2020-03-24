Music from Europe’s Big Concert Halls Live on Facebook

ATHENS – Throughout Europe, including Greece, concert halls remain temporarily closed, taking part in the overall effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

But music and art are always present, more so today, in these difficult times, either through the touching Italian songs on the balconies or through the online performances of many artists who bring the joy of music to all who we need it from their homes.

The Athens Concert Hall, a member of the European Concert Hall Organisation (ECHO), is participating in a concerted effort to provide the public with wonderful music from Europe’s largest concert venues, in the safety and comfort of home.

“We invite you to travel digitally to some of the most historic concert venues in various European cities, through a series of amazing facebook shows every night at 21:00. You have only to relax and enjoy!” the Athens Concert Hall said in its announcement.

The ECHO Facebook broadcasting programme, shown below, can also be viewed at the Megaron Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/megaron.gr/

Programme

Monday 23/03/2020, 21:00

ECHO: Het Concertgebouw, Amsterdam

Programme: Α. Dvořák

Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra

Mariss Jansons

Τuesday 24/03/2020, 21:00

ECHO: Konserthuset, Stockholm

Programme: R. Schumann

Stockholm Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Sakari Oramo

Wednesday 25/03/2020, 21:00

ECHO: L’Auditori, Βarcelona

Programme: W. Α. Μozart, Vivancos, Takemitsu from Sagrada Familia

Barcelona Symphony Orchestra

Kazushi Ono

Thursday 26/03/2020, 21:00

ECHO: Elbphilharmonie, Hambourg

Programme: A. Pärt

Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir

Tõnu Kaljuste

Friday 27/03/2020, 21:00

ECHO: Gulbenkian Foundation, Lisbon

Programme: Stravinsky

Gulbenkian

Leo Hussain

Saturday 28/03/2020, 21:00

ECHO: Athens Concert Hall

Programme: La Diva, 40 years Opera Gala with Dinara Alieva

Athens State Orchestra

Μiltos Logiadis