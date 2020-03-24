Music from Europe’s Big Concert Halls Live on Facebook

ATHENS – Throughout Europe, including Greece, concert halls remain temporarily closed, taking part in the overall effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
But music and art are always present, more so today, in these difficult times, either through the touching Italian songs on the balconies or through the online performances of many artists who bring the joy of music to all who we need it from their homes.
The Athens Concert Hall, a member of the European Concert Hall Organisation (ECHO), is participating in a concerted effort to provide the public with wonderful music from Europe’s largest concert venues, in the safety and comfort of home.
“We invite you to travel digitally to some of the most historic concert venues in various European cities, through a series of amazing facebook shows every night at 21:00. You have only to relax and enjoy!” the Athens Concert Hall said in its announcement.
The ECHO Facebook broadcasting programme, shown below, can also be viewed at the Megaron Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/megaron.gr/
Programme
Monday 23/03/2020, 21:00
ECHO: Het Concertgebouw, Amsterdam
Programme: Α. Dvořák
Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra
Mariss Jansons
Τuesday 24/03/2020, 21:00
ECHO: Konserthuset, Stockholm
Programme: R. Schumann
Stockholm Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Sakari Oramo
Wednesday 25/03/2020, 21:00
ECHO: L’Auditori, Βarcelona
Programme: W. Α. Μozart, Vivancos, Takemitsu from Sagrada Familia
Barcelona Symphony Orchestra
Kazushi Ono
Thursday 26/03/2020, 21:00
ECHO: Elbphilharmonie, Hambourg
Programme: A. Pärt
Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir
Tõnu Kaljuste
Friday 27/03/2020, 21:00
ECHO: Gulbenkian Foundation, Lisbon
Programme: Stravinsky
Gulbenkian
Leo Hussain
Saturday 28/03/2020, 21:00
ECHO: Athens Concert Hall
Programme: La Diva, 40 years Opera Gala with Dinara Alieva
Athens State Orchestra
Μiltos Logiadis