Yia Mas Hosts First Digital Event Live Online on March 24, 6 PM

NEW YORK – As everyone continues following the measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, many are beginning to take advantage of the available technology to host online events.

On Tuesday, March 24, 6 PM, Yia Mas offers its first digital workshop. Yia Mas Founder Kristina Headrick told The National Herald, “I’ve wanted to do this for a while, nothing like an unexpected quarantine to spring dormant work into action. Our in-person workshops and events have brought so many special people together (and into my life!), and I feel so grateful for all the times we’ve gathered IN PERSON. It’s incredible how the sudden loss of something stirs up your gratitude for its existence. Gathering “IRL” is something I’ll certainly never take for granted when we’re safely able to do so again.”

The event will take place live on Tuesday, but those who purchase the workshop and cannot attend in real-time, can still participate since all participants will receive a link to the video to watch whenever they’re able.

The event includes: a 15-20 minute guided meditation; a discussion on wellness practices inspired by some of our ancient Greek favorites, Hippocrates, Diogenes, Socrates, and more; herbs to incorporate into your wellness routine for immunity; the history of the goddess Hygeia and ways to look to this goddess/her legacy in modern times. How does the archetype apply?; journaling prompts – journaling helps us connect to ourselves and our creativity. it’s also been shown to help with anxiety (something many need right now!); and a sense of community in these physically isolated times.

More information is available online: https://www.yia-mas.com/events/yia-mas-hygeia-and-wellness-digital.