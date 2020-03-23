HALC Announces Online Events Beginning Today, March 23

CHICAGO – The Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC) announced a series of online events beginning on March 23 with a special Briefing with Greece’s Ambassador Alexandra Papadopoulou on Facebook at 5 PM CST/6 PM EST.

HALC noted in its email announcement of the upcoming events that “while we all stay home and practice social distancing amidst the coronavirus pandemic, HALC is dedicated to using technology to bring you top programming. Listed below are all our public events this week that will be live-streamed on our Facebook page and other platforms. For those interested, there will be additional virtual events for HALC members only.”

More information about HALC’s public events is available on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pg/HellenicLeaders/events/.

On Tuesday, March 24, 10 AM CST / 11 AM ET, on HALC’s main Facebook page, an interactive virtual book club session will take place featuring Madeline Miller, the author of the award-winning book, Song of Achilles, and The New York Times #1 bestseller, Circe, in a Facebook live event.

Participants will be able to interact with the author in the comments section of the broadcast. Please post questions there so that Madeline Miller can answer them during the interview.

On Wednesday, March 25, 10 AM CST / 11 AM ET, Professor Roderick Beaton, the author of Greece: Biography of a Modern Nation, joins HALC on Greek Independence Day to discuss the Greek revolution of 1821 and why Greece’s modern history matters far beyond the bounds of the worldwide Greek community. Please submit questions for Prof. Beaton in the comments during the live stream.

Also on Wednesday, March 25, 1 PM CST/ 2 PM EST, join HALC for a special briefing and conversation with Congressman Gus Bilirakis on Greek Independence day. The briefing will be live-streamed on HALC’s Facebook page.

On Thursday, March 26, 5 PM CST/ 6 PM EST, HALC hosts a live briefing call with Cyprus’s top representative in the U.S., Ambassador Marios Lyssiotis. The briefing will be broadcast live on HALC’s main Facebook page.

On Friday, March 27, 1 PM CST/ 2 PM EST, Greek-American sports anchor Lou Canellis joins HALC to talk about that legendary Bulls team and the Jordan years in an exclusive facebook live interview. Canellis’ first dream job was as a member of the Chicago Bulls broadcasts on TV and radio, where he worked on the sidelines and became well-known for his post-game chats with Michael Jordan. He is currently the main sports anchor for Chicago’s FOX 32 News. The interview will be live streamed on our Facebook page. You can submit questions in the comments of the live stream.