NOTAM out for Suspension of Flights to/from Turkey and UK, Extension of that for Italy, Spain

By ANA March 23, 2020

Passengers wearing face masks arrive at the Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport, in Athens on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – The NOTAM suspending flights to and from Turkey, the United Kingdom and Greece was issued on Monday, effective at 24:00 tonight, as part of measures to fight the spread of coronavirus in Greece.

The suspension will be active until April 15 (15:00).

Under the same NOTAM by the Civil Aviation Authority, the suspension of flights to and from Italy, Spain and Greece will be extended to the same date.

Exceptions include cargo, sanitary, humanitarian, and ferry flights (of flight staff), as well as state, emergency and over-flights, and flights for resupplying and repatriation.

