Greek Organizations Called upon to Pull Together during Coronavirus Pandemic

NEW YORK – Hellenic-American Chamber of Commerce President Markos Drakotos and Hellenic Medical Society of Greater New York President Dr. Panagiotis Manolas sent out a message via email to all the Greek organizations and members of the media “to pull our resources together to establish a coordinated effort to help fellow citizens in need both here and in Greece.”

The message asks that organizations participate in a plan to “mobilize efforts in the United States and Greece if COVID-19 strikes as it did in Italy and act under the assumption that it will.”

The message also recognizes “the strain that will be placed on our medical community here and abroad. Let us therefore avail ourselves to the medical society and the efforts of the doctors. Moreover we must support the families of these doctors in any way we can.

“We are in the midst of a Pandemic that can be beaten if we all work together.”

More information is available via email: info@hellenicamerican.cc.