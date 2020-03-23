71 New Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Greece, Says Tsiodras; Total 695

ATHENS – The Health Ministry’s coronavirus spokesman and infectious diseases professor Sotiris Tsiodras on Monday announced 71 new cases of confirmed coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours in Greece.

This brings Greece’s confirmed cases total to 695, he added, which occurred in 28 regions nationwide and most of the most cases recorded in Attica region.

Some 114 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, of whom 35 are intubated at Intensive Care Units. A 61 pct of hospitalized patients are men, while 29 patients who recovered from Covid-19 have so far been discharged from hospitals.

Greece’s Covid-19 fatalities as of Monday evening stands at 17, of whom 14 were men and 3 were women.

Health Minister reviews actions implemented to fight coronavirus

Greece’s implemented action plan for the coronavirus pandemic was the focus of Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias’ statements at the daily briefing on the disease situation in Greece on Monday.

Before turning over the microphone to professor Sotiris Tsiodras, spokesman of the specialists policy committee, Kikilias reviewed the policies in place, including the designation of hospitals able to handle COVID-19 patients, the hospitals exclusively dealing with the pandemic, and the rise in numbers of available beds in emergency care units.

A total of 2,158 beds have been made available for COVID-19 patients nationally, and the hospitals of Pammakaristos, the naval hospital NIMTS, Attika and a wing of the Agia Varvara hospital are exclusively taking care of coronavirus-infected patients.

In addition, he said, “Two months ago, the National Health System had 565 beds in emergency care units, and another 80 had been donated by the private sector for the flu epidemic. We have an additional 38 such beds in military hospitals.”

Kikilias thanked the private sector for its donations of beds, equipment and supplies, and the Chinese ambassador in Greece for her country’s medical supplies donation, and called on the public to volunteer their expertise in the fight for the disease by contacting the ministry.

Measures Greece have implemented, he said, besides the restrictions on public movement, include hiring emergency nursing and medical staff, and staff for the emergency ambulance service EKAV.

The health minister called for social responsibility, solidarity and patriotism, and said that “it’s up to you (the public) to ensure the national health system continues to assume the load.”