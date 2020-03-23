Full Solidarity among EU Member States against Coronavirus, says Greek FM

ATHENS – The European Union’s Foreign Affairs Council, which met by teleconference on Monday to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, “heard our common commitment to continue our efforts to repatriate European citizens who wish to return to their home countries, Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias said in a statement following its end.

On current and potential challenges presented by the pandemic, Dendias added that “full solidarity between member states was also demonstrated, in order for Europe to overcome the challenge it faces and to come out of it even stronger, even more united.”

Developments concerning migration pressure at the Greek-Turkish border, Dendias said, “what was discussed also was the continuing utilization of migrants and refugees from Turkey to blackmail Europe for political and economic gains” and supported the implementation of the EU-Turkey Declaration of March 2016.

The EU will develop a new operation to supervise the arms embargo in Libya, to be named “Irini” (after the Greek word for peace).